BETCOIN Price Hits $0.0411 (BET)

BETCOIN (BET) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. BETCOIN has a market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $99,675.00 worth of BETCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BETCOIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BETCOIN has traded down 28.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BETCOIN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003210 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010812 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00145276 BTC.

About BETCOIN

BETCOIN’s launch date was September 8th, 2022. BETCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. BETCOIN’s official Twitter account is @betcoinfund. BETCOIN’s official website is www.betcoin.fund.

BETCOIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BETCOIN (BET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BETCOIN has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BETCOIN is 0.04083497 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $47,487.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at www.betcoin.fund.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BETCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BETCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BETCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BETCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BETCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.