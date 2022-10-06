BetU (BETU) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $164,477.00

BetU (BETU) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One BetU token can now be purchased for about $0.0339 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BetU has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BetU has a total market cap of $3.43 million and $164,477.00 worth of BetU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BetU

BETU is a token. Its launch date was July 27th, 2021. BetU’s total supply is 923,811,536 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,252,561 tokens. BetU’s official website is betu.io. BetU’s official message board is betu.io/blog. The Reddit community for BetU is https://reddit.com/r/betuglobal. BetU’s official Twitter account is @betuglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BetU

According to CryptoCompare, “BetU (BETU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BetU has a current supply of 923,811,536 with 107,608,037.64800005 in circulation. The last known price of BetU is 0.03389206 USD and is down -3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $266,462.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://betu.io.”

