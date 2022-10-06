BHO Network Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.35 Million (BHO)

BHO Network (BHO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, BHO Network has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One BHO Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BHO Network has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $31,875.00 worth of BHO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004887 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00044045 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000574 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001804 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $325.29 or 0.01623880 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00029868 BTC.

BHO Network Profile

BHO is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2021. BHO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,958,849,351 tokens. The official website for BHO Network is bho.network. The official message board for BHO Network is bho.network/blog. BHO Network’s official Twitter account is @bhonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BHO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BHO Network (BHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BHO Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 454,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BHO Network is 0.00046002 USD and is down -6.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $59,981.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bho.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BHO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

