Billionaire Plus (BPLUS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $43,226.72

Billionaire Plus (BPLUS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Billionaire Plus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Billionaire Plus has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Billionaire Plus has a market cap of $43,226.72 and $108,550.00 worth of Billionaire Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Billionaire Plus

Billionaire Plus was first traded on December 24th, 2021. Billionaire Plus’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 346,000,000 tokens. Billionaire Plus’ official Twitter account is @bplusmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Billionaire Plus’ official website is billionaireplus.io.

Billionaire Plus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Billionaire Plus (BPLUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Billionaire Plus has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Billionaire Plus is 0.00012507 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $105,395.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://billionaireplus.io.”

