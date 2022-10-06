Bison Wealth LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day moving average is $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

