Bison Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bison Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $158.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $103.58 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.22. The company has a market capitalization of $311.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

