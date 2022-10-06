Bit Hotel (BTH) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $435,242.14

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Bit Hotel has a market cap of $435,242.14 and $47,125.00 worth of Bit Hotel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bit Hotel token can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bit Hotel has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00278888 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00102295 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00069386 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003807 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 91.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bit Hotel Profile

BTH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 20th, 2021. Bit Hotel’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,616,997 tokens. The Reddit community for Bit Hotel is https://reddit.com/r/bithotelcommunity. Bit Hotel’s official website is bithotel.io/#. The official message board for Bit Hotel is medium.com/@bithotelnftgame. Bit Hotel’s official Twitter account is @playbithotel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bit Hotel Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit Hotel (BTH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bit Hotel has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bit Hotel is 0.00489218 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $43,654.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bithotel.io/#/.”

