Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.33

Shares of Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.33 and last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 13 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59.
Bitcoin Group SE, a private equity and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.
