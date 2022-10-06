Bitlocus Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (BTL)

Bitlocus (BTL) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Bitlocus token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitlocus has a market capitalization of $410,864.00 and $13,672.00 worth of Bitlocus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitlocus has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003267 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Bitlocus Token Profile

Bitlocus’ launch date was November 29th, 2021. Bitlocus’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Bitlocus’ official website is btl.bitlocus.com. Bitlocus’ official Twitter account is @bitlocus?s=20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitlocus’ official message board is medium.com/@bitlocus. The Reddit community for Bitlocus is https://reddit.com/r/bitlocus_official.

Bitlocus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitlocus (BTL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitlocus has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitlocus is 0.00083364 USD and is down -5.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $9,878.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://btl.bitlocus.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitlocus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitlocus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitlocus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

