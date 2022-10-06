BitShiba (SHIBA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $12,569.00

BitShiba (SHIBA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last seven days, BitShiba has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. BitShiba has a total market capitalization of $7.90 million and $12,569.00 worth of BitShiba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShiba token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitShiba Token Profile

BitShiba’s genesis date was November 1st, 2021. BitShiba’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,999,888,544,328 tokens. The official website for BitShiba is bitshiba.io. BitShiba’s official Twitter account is @bitshibatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShiba

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShiba (SHIBA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BitShiba has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BitShiba is 0.00000002 USD and is up 3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $8,450.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitshiba.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShiba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShiba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShiba using one of the exchanges listed above.

