BitShiba (SHIBA) Trading Down 11.1% This Week

BitShiba (SHIBA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. One BitShiba token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShiba has a market cap of $7.90 million and approximately $12,569.00 worth of BitShiba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitShiba has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003231 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00145149 BTC.

BitShiba Token Profile

BitShiba launched on November 1st, 2021. BitShiba’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,999,888,544,328 tokens. BitShiba’s official Twitter account is @bitshibatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShiba is bitshiba.io.

BitShiba Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShiba (SHIBA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BitShiba has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BitShiba is 0.00000002 USD and is up 3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $8,450.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitshiba.io/.”

