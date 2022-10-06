Bitzen.Space (BZEN) One Day Volume Tops $1.18 Million

Bitzen.Space (BZEN) traded down 27.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. Bitzen.Space has a total market cap of $701,504.64 and approximately $1.18 million worth of Bitzen.Space was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzen.Space token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitzen.Space has traded 91.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Bitzen.Space Token Profile

Bitzen.Space launched on August 9th, 2022. Bitzen.Space’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bitzen.Space is bitzen.space. The Reddit community for Bitzen.Space is https://reddit.com/r/bitzenspace. Bitzen.Space’s official Twitter account is @bitzenspace. The official message board for Bitzen.Space is blog.bitzen.space.

Buying and Selling Bitzen.Space

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzen.Space (BZEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitzen.Space has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitzen.Space is 0.00085545 USD and is up 17.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $394,766.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitzen.space/.”

