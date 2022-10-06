BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,047,000 after acquiring an additional 703,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,702,000 after purchasing an additional 774,423 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 21.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,428,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,788,000 after purchasing an additional 603,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,589,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,092,000 after purchasing an additional 87,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $207,374.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,996 shares in the company, valued at $16,917,449.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,957.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $207,374.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,996 shares in the company, valued at $16,917,449.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,403 shares of company stock worth $2,471,336. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BJ opened at $72.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.25. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $79.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BJ. MKM Partners upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.07.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

