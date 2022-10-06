Black Box (BBOX) Price Hits $0.0083 on Exchanges

Black Box (BBOX) traded down 24% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Black Box token can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Black Box has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Black Box has a total market capitalization of $40,868.40 and approximately $11,517.00 worth of Black Box was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003281 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00145569 BTC.

Black Box Profile

Black Box’s genesis date was July 13th, 2022. Black Box’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,911,000 tokens. Black Box’s official website is www.blackboxbsc.com. Black Box’s official Twitter account is @blackboxbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Black Box Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Box (BBOX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Black Box has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Black Box is 0.00805148 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $18.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.blackboxbsc.com.”

