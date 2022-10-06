BLACK SHIBA INU (SHIBB) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $31,865.00

BLACK SHIBA INU (SHIBB) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. BLACK SHIBA INU has a total market capitalization of $66,009.49 and $31,865.00 worth of BLACK SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLACK SHIBA INU token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BLACK SHIBA INU has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145783 BTC.

BLACK SHIBA INU Token Profile

BLACK SHIBA INU’s genesis date was October 30th, 2021. BLACK SHIBA INU’s total supply is 5,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BLACK SHIBA INU is blackshibainu.finance. BLACK SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @blackshiba_king.

Buying and Selling BLACK SHIBA INU

According to CryptoCompare, “BLACK SHIBA INU (SHIBB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BLACK SHIBA INU has a current supply of 5,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BLACK SHIBA INU is 0.00000001 USD and is down -4.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,516.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackshibainu.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLACK SHIBA INU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLACK SHIBA INU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLACK SHIBA INU using one of the exchanges listed above.

