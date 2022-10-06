BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 5,935 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,032.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust grew its position in Alphabet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,703 shares of company stock worth $10,595,501. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $101.43 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.56 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.86. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.89.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

