BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,032.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,667,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $312,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,480,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,480,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,703 shares of company stock worth $10,595,501 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $101.43 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.56 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.86. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.89.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

