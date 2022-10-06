BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 69,027 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 353,160 shares.The stock last traded at $14.04 and had previously closed at $13.94.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1041 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

–

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.