BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 69,027 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 353,160 shares.The stock last traded at $14.04 and had previously closed at $13.94.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1041 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20.
