Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $23,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% in the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Blackstone by 4.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,161,423 shares of company stock valued at $86,730,717 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackstone Trading Down 1.6 %

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.42.

Shares of BX stock opened at $92.04 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.01 and a 200-day moving average of $103.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.