Blin Metaverse (BLIN) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Blin Metaverse (BLIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Blin Metaverse token can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Blin Metaverse has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Blin Metaverse has a total market cap of $174,263.00 and $10,279.00 worth of Blin Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00146006 BTC.

Blin Metaverse Token Profile

Blin Metaverse was first traded on August 22nd, 2021. Blin Metaverse’s total supply is 45,277,268 tokens. The official message board for Blin Metaverse is medium.com/@blin_metaverse. Blin Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @blinmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blin Metaverse is blin.pro/#.

Buying and Selling Blin Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Blin Metaverse (BLIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blin Metaverse has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blin Metaverse is 0.00386815 USD and is down -8.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $16,375.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blin.pro/#/.”

