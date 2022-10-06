Blitz Labs (BLITZ) Price Tops $0.0096 on Major Exchanges

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Blitz Labs has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Blitz Labs has a market cap of $2.45 million and $11,663.00 worth of Blitz Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blitz Labs token can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002561 BTC.

MUDRA (MUDRA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Stonk League (Aegis) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000246 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BurningMoon (BM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RadicalCoin (RADI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aerovek Aviation (AERO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Aerochain (AERO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MetAces (ACES) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Land Of Conquest (SLG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Blitz Labs Profile

Blitz Labs (CRYPTO:BLITZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2022. Blitz Labs’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,561,630 tokens. The official message board for Blitz Labs is medium.com/@blitzlabs.io. The official website for Blitz Labs is blitzlabs.io. Blitz Labs’ official Twitter account is @blitzlabs_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blitz Labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Blitz Labs (BLITZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blitz Labs has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Blitz Labs is 0.00967347 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,770.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blitzlabs.io.”

