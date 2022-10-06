Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sells 3,999 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $218,385.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,996.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $716,496.90.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $301,359.80.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE:SQ opened at $62.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.02. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $270.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Block from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Block from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Block from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Block by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 588.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

