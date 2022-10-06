BlockchainSpace One Day Trading Volume Tops $15,306.00 (GUILD)

BlockchainSpace (GUILD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One BlockchainSpace token can now be bought for about $0.0509 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BlockchainSpace has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. BlockchainSpace has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $15,306.00 worth of BlockchainSpace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BlockchainSpace

BlockchainSpace launched on April 30th, 2018. BlockchainSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,291,353 tokens. BlockchainSpace’s official Twitter account is @blockchain_spc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlockchainSpace is blockchainspace.asia. BlockchainSpace’s official message board is blockchain-space.medium.com.

BlockchainSpace Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockchainSpace (GUILD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. BlockchainSpace has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlockchainSpace is 0.05082503 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,852.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockchainspace.asia.”

