BMAX (BMAX) Trading Down 19.6% Over Last Week

BMAX (BMAX) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. BMAX has a market capitalization of $104,136.12 and approximately $917,441.00 worth of BMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BMAX token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000796 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BMAX has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BMAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003289 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145624 BTC.

About BMAX

BMAX’s launch date was April 18th, 2022. BMAX’s official Twitter account is @bitrueofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. BMAX’s official website is www.bitrue.com.

Buying and Selling BMAX

According to CryptoCompare, “BMAX (BMAX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. BMAX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of BMAX is 0.16179614 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $501,394.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitrue.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BMAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BMAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BMAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.