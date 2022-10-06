BNB Hero Token (BNBH) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $253,024.00

BNB Hero Token (BNBH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One BNB Hero Token token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. BNB Hero Token has a market capitalization of $445,992.70 and $253,024.00 worth of BNB Hero Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BNB Hero Token has traded down 70.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003267 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

About BNB Hero Token

BNB Hero Token’s genesis date was October 27th, 2021. BNB Hero Token’s official Twitter account is @bnbheroes. BNB Hero Token’s official website is bnbheroes.io.

Buying and Selling BNB Hero Token

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB Hero Token (BNBH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BNB Hero Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of BNB Hero Token is 0.00445993 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbheroes.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB Hero Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB Hero Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB Hero Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

