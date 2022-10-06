BODA Token (BODAV2) Trading Down 20.4% Over Last 7 Days

BODA Token (BODAV2) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, BODA Token has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One BODA Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BODA Token has a market cap of $442,116.01 and $165,119.00 worth of BODA Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003267 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

About BODA Token

BODA Token was first traded on September 21st, 2021. BODA Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,679,997,095,691 tokens. The Reddit community for BODA Token is https://reddit.com/r/bodacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BODA Token’s official Twitter account is @bodatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. BODA Token’s official website is bodatoken.org. The official message board for BODA Token is bodatoken.medium.com.

Buying and Selling BODA Token

According to CryptoCompare, “BODA Token (BODAV2) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BODA Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BODA Token is 0 USD and is down -3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,242.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bodatoken.org/.”

