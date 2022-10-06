Bogged (BOG) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9,900.00

Bogged (BOG) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 6th. During the last week, Bogged has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. Bogged has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and $9,900.00 worth of Bogged was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bogged token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004872 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00043847 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000568 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001799 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $325.45 or 0.01604485 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00029945 BTC.

Bogged Profile

Bogged is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Bogged’s official Twitter account is @boggedfinance. The official message board for Bogged is boggedfinance.medium.com. The official website for Bogged is bogged.finance. The Reddit community for Bogged is https://reddit.com/r/bogtools and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bogged

According to CryptoCompare, “Bogged (BOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bogged has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Bogged is 0.22122319 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $627.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bogged.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bogged directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bogged should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bogged using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

