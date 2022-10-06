Bomb Money (BOMB) Trading Up 580.3% Over Last Week

Bomb Money (BOMB) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Bomb Money token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bomb Money has traded up 580.3% against the US dollar. Bomb Money has a market cap of $190,172.55 and $40,639.00 worth of Bomb Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,937.99 or 1.00007883 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002380 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00050193 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010033 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00063737 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022095 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Bomb Money Token Profile

Bomb Money is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2021. Bomb Money’s total supply is 1,711,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,710,222 tokens. Bomb Money’s official website is bomb.money. The Reddit community for Bomb Money is https://reddit.com/r/bombmoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bomb Money’s official Twitter account is @bombmoneybsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bomb Money Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bomb Money (BOMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bomb Money has a current supply of 1,711,266 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bomb Money is 0.11512497 USD and is up 23.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $39,375.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bomb.money.”

