Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAH. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 166.6% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 900,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,077,000 after purchasing an additional 562,566 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,615,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,877,000 after buying an additional 386,395 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,648,000 after buying an additional 360,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 48.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,098,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,741,000 after purchasing an additional 359,363 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,219,000 after purchasing an additional 317,646 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 7,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $689,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,145,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 7,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $689,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,145,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $475,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,699.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,120 shares of company stock worth $3,860,499. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BAH stock opened at $97.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.06. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $99.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Articles

