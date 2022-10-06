Boring Protocol (BOP) Trading Down 13.3% This Week

Boring Protocol (BOP) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Boring Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boring Protocol has a market capitalization of $670,563.63 and approximately $8,869.00 worth of Boring Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Boring Protocol has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006481 BTC.

About Boring Protocol

Boring Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,535,000 tokens. The official website for Boring Protocol is boringprotocol.io. Boring Protocol’s official Twitter account is @boringprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Boring Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Boring Protocol (BOP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Boring Protocol has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Boring Protocol is 0.00684219 USD and is up 6.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $8,914.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://boringprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boring Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boring Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boring Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

