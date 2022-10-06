Boss Token (BOSS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $22,354.00

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Boss Token has traded 31.2% higher against the dollar. Boss Token has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $22,354.00 worth of Boss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boss Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00064813 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Boss Token Profile

Boss Token (CRYPTO:BOSS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2021. Boss Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,119,773,838,098 tokens. The official website for Boss Token is bosstoken.com. Boss Token’s official Twitter account is @boss__token. The official message board for Boss Token is bosstoken.medium.com. The Reddit community for Boss Token is https://reddit.com/r/bosstoken.

Buying and Selling Boss Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Boss Token (BOSS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Boss Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Boss Token is 0 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $23,040.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bosstoken.com/.”

