Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 131,596 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,596 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.28% of Monro worth $18,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monro by 29.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,456,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,580,000 after purchasing an additional 332,889 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,519,000 after buying an additional 286,762 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Monro by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after buying an additional 254,876 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Monro in the 1st quarter worth $8,505,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Monro by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,048,000 after acquiring an additional 107,669 shares during the period.

In other Monro news, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $37,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.88. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $64.71.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Monro had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $349.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 65.12%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

