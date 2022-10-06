Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 6,750 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,010,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,139,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,894,000 after buying an additional 226,651 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $3,007,227,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,960,000 after buying an additional 1,238,751 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,130,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,032,429,000 after buying an additional 224,811 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $141.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 76.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 255.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.