Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 340,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 2.13% of Unitil worth $20,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTL. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 81.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,118,000 after purchasing an additional 124,369 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,500,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 84.1% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 110,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UTL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Unitil Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $46.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.65. The firm has a market cap of $749.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. Unitil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $61.10.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Unitil Profile

(Get Rating)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

