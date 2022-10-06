Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 3,317 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,552.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10,014.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,847,000 after purchasing an additional 163,832 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

In related news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,648 shares of company stock valued at $933,186 in the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSK opened at $179.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

