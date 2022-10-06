Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys Shares of 27,750 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ROK opened at $234.71 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.24.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

