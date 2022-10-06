Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.26% of Toro worth $20,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Toro by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Toro by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,626,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,275,000 after buying an additional 32,673 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

NYSE TTC opened at $93.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $106.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.58.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Toro’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,985.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,371 shares of company stock worth $2,014,232. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

