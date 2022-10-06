Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $10.29 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.07% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $10,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance
Shares of CHKP stock opened at $114.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.39. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. OTR Global cut Check Point Software Technologies to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
