Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $20.21 Million Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.97% of Shutterstock worth $20,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shutterstock by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 723,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,435,000 after acquiring an additional 147,405 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Shutterstock by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Shutterstock by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE SSTK opened at $52.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.96. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.64 and a 12 month high of $128.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.25.

About Shutterstock

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

