Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 8,791 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $11,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.79. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.08 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.