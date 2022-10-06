Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.51% of 1st Source worth $16,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in 1st Source during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in 1st Source by 6,644.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 1st Source by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in 1st Source by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in 1st Source during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 73.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of 1st Source to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

1st Source Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $48.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. 1st Source Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.43.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. 1st Source had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $86.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1st Source Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

1st Source Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.