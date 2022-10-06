Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $395.99 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $451.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $407.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

