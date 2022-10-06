BOT Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $256,801.68 (BOT)

BOT (BOT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, BOT has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One BOT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. BOT has a market capitalization of $256,801.68 and $310,405.00 worth of BOT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BOT

BOT is a token. Its launch date was March 28th, 2022. BOT’s total supply is 991,207,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,453,464 tokens. BOT’s official message board is botplanet.medium.com. BOT’s official website is botpla.net. BOT’s official Twitter account is @botplanet_.

Buying and Selling BOT

According to CryptoCompare, “BOT (BOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BOT has a current supply of 991,207,402 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BOT is 0.00254028 USD and is up 33.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $252,588.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://botpla.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOT using one of the exchanges listed above.

