Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2022

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Bowlero (NYSE:BOWLGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Bowlero Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of BOWL opened at $12.29 on Monday. Bowlero has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowlero

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bowlero during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Bowlero during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bowlero during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bowlero during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Bowlero during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.