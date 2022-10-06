Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of BOWL opened at $12.29 on Monday. Bowlero has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bowlero during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Bowlero during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bowlero during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bowlero during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Bowlero during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

