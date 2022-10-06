BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 700 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) received a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 315.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BP.B. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.65) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 490 ($5.92) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 490 ($5.92) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 500 ($6.04) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance

Shares of BP.B opened at GBX 168.50 ($2.04) on Tuesday. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 12 month low of GBX 166 ($2.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 194.90 ($2.36). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 176.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 175.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69.

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

