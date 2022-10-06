BrandPad Finance Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.06 Million (BRAND)

BrandPad Finance (BRAND) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. BrandPad Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $32,464.00 worth of BrandPad Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BrandPad Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BrandPad Finance has traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BrandPad Finance Token Profile

BRAND is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2021. BrandPad Finance’s total supply is 141,712,707 tokens. The official website for BrandPad Finance is brandpad.finance. BrandPad Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@brandpadfinance. BrandPad Finance’s official Twitter account is @brandpadfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BrandPad Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BrandPad Finance (BRAND) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BrandPad Finance has a current supply of 141,712,707.183 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BrandPad Finance is 0.00748029 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $58.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brandpad.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BrandPad Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BrandPad Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BrandPad Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

