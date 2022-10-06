Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Director Matthew Jacobson Buys 39,238 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 39,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,346,648.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 767,854 shares in the company, valued at $26,352,749.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Matthew Jacobson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Thursday, September 22nd, Matthew Jacobson acquired 110,650 shares of Braze stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,764,313.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Matthew Jacobson acquired 37,234 shares of Braze stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,307,658.08.

On Friday, September 16th, Matthew Jacobson purchased 376,903 shares of Braze stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,191,605.00.

Braze Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Braze stock opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average of $39.54. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $98.78. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a PE ratio of -22.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Braze had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. The company had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRZE. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Institutional Trading of Braze

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in Braze by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,680 shares during the last quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new position in Braze in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,235,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new position in Braze in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,888,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Braze in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,125,000. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.