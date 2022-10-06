BreederDAO (BREED) Price Hits $0.0881 on Exchanges

BreederDAO (BREED) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 6th. BreederDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $164,069.00 worth of BreederDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BreederDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0881 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BreederDAO has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003223 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00145632 BTC.

About BreederDAO

BreederDAO launched on April 25th, 2022. BreederDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,826,362 tokens. The official message board for BreederDAO is medium.com/@breederdaocommunity. BreederDAO’s official Twitter account is @breederdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BreederDAO is www.breederdao.io.

BreederDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BreederDAO (BREED) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. BreederDAO has a current supply of 0. The last known price of BreederDAO is 0.08790421 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $117,075.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.breederdao.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BreederDAO directly using US dollars.

