BreederDAO Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week (BREED)

BreederDAO (BREED) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 6th. One BreederDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0883 or 0.00000438 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BreederDAO has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. BreederDAO has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $164,069.00 worth of BreederDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BreederDAO

BreederDAO was first traded on April 25th, 2022. BreederDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,826,362 tokens. The official message board for BreederDAO is medium.com/@breederdaocommunity. The official website for BreederDAO is www.breederdao.io. BreederDAO’s official Twitter account is @breederdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BreederDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BreederDAO (BREED) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. BreederDAO has a current supply of 0. The last known price of BreederDAO is 0.08790421 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $117,075.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.breederdao.io/.”

