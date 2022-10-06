Brendan Sheehey Sells 4,351 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $15,141.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 272,900 shares in the company, valued at $949,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brendan Sheehey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Brendan Sheehey sold 2,488 shares of Honest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $9,305.12.

Honest Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.50. The Honest Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.74 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HNST. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honest

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNST. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honest by 25.2% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 52,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the second quarter valued at about $997,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Honest by 190.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 114,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

